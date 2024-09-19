LP Crisis: We’re Being Punished By INEC Over Obi, Otti’s Betrayal – Abure

The Julius Abure’s faction of the Labour Party, has accused Independent National Electoral Commission, for punishing it, for defending the party’s Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi and the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, during the 2023 elections.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, made this disclosure at a press conference held in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Ifoh lamented that, rather than supporting the opposition party during its difficult time, the two leaders betrayed their trust by publicly aligning with INEC.

He said: “The party is dismayed by the actions of our leaders, including our former presidential candidate and our only governor, who should be defending the party at this challenging moment.

“They should know that the LP is going through difficult times due to its role in supporting both leaders during the 2023 general election. Our leadership stood by Obi, canvassing through every corner for votes.

“For the sake of context, many Nigerians will remember how we accommodated some of these leaders when they were denied tickets in their previous parties.

“Many who are now demanding the removal of Julius Abure were previously begging for tickets and couldn’t even afford the nomination forms.

“The same LP leadership supported our governorship candidate in Abia through thick and thin, resisting all pressures and overcoming political and judicial challenges to ensure victory. Now, these leaders are aligning with INEC. It’s a betrayal.

“Everyone knows the role INEC played in the 2023 general election and how the electoral will of the people was undermined.

“For these leaders, there is no hesitation in leveraging INEC’s stance on illegality to seize control of the party.

“We advise these leaders that INEC should not be the model for their annexation agenda. The 2023 saga is still fresh.

“Where was this loyalty when INEC failed to protect the people’s will in 2023? Let us not be deceived. INEC has not changed, and in 2027, it will serve you the same dish.”