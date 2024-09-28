Madam Saje, Kanayo O. Kanayo Set To Receive Lifetime Achievement Awards At BON 2024

Kanayo O Kanayo and Fausat Balogun, aka Madam Saje, will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards at the 2024 Best of Nollywood event.

Both performers are recognised as among the best to have graced Nigerian television screens due to their diverse contributions to the evolution of the film industry.

According to information collected from its website, the BON Awards are committed to celebrating filmmakers who have demonstrated great talent and innovation over the years. Special recognition awards will also be presented.

Advertisement

READ MORE: “Audacity To Accuse My Dad, Falz Of Wrongdoing; See You In Court” – Folakemi Falana To VeryDarkMan

The Executive Producer, BON Awards, Feranmi Olaoye, in a statement on Friday, said the veterans are “people we grew up watching and they deserve to be celebrated.

“They inspired the generation we watch now, and they still maintained their stand in the industry. That’s why we have chosen them as this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award winners.”

Seun Oloketuyi, the founder of BON Awards, also questioned why performers should not be acknowledged during their existence but only after they die.

“Why must we wait till our film heroes are dead to give them awards? Posthumous awards are good, but it is better the recipient is alive to receive the awards,” he said.

The award ceremony is slated for November 23-24, 2024, at the Sugar Factory Film Studios in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Pete Edochie, Jide Kosoko, Liz Benson, and Kareem Adepoju (aka Baba Wande) are among the previous prize winners.