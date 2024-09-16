Maiduguri Flood: Seven Out Of 281 Escaped Prisoners Recaptured

Out of the 281 prisoners that broke out of the correctional facility in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, seven have been brought back to custody.

According to DAILY POST, the event came after heavy floods damaged both public and private infrastructure in Maiduguri and other parts of the state.

On Sunday, the Nigerian Correctional Service confirmed the number of escaped detainees, revealing that around seven of them had been brought back and returned to custody.

According to a statement issued by the Service’s Public Relations Officer, Umar Abubakar, the floods on Tuesday destroyed the walls of correctional institutions, including the medium security custodial centre Maiduguri, MSCC, and the city’s staff quarters.

Abubakar stated that 281 detainees went missing after being evacuated to a safe and secure location by Service agents with the assistance of sister security organisations.

He did, however, state that the Service is in possession of the escapees’ information, including their fingerprints, which is being made available to the public.

On Sunday, images of the escaping prisoners were also widely shared.

“The Service is working in synergy with other security agencies as both covert and overt deployments have been activated to look out for them.

“Presently, a total of seven (7) inmates have been recaptured and returned to custody, while efforts are on ground to track down the rest and bring them back to safe custody.

“While this effort is on, the public is assured that the incident does not impede or affect public safety”, the statement added.