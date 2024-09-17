Man Allegedly Takes Own Life In Lagos

A 54-year-old man named Benjamin has committed suicide in the state’s Agege district, according to confirmation from the Lagos State Police Command.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the command’s spokesman, verified this on Monday in Lagos.

Hundeyin stated that the incident occurred on Sunday at approximately 8:00 p.m.

Advertisement

According to the police image maker, the deceased’s elder brother reported the incident to the Elere Police Station, alleging that his brother committed suicide by hanging himself in their house’s store.

“Officers of the division immediately visited the scene and the deceased was lowered and taken to the Orile-Agege General Hospital, where he was certified dead.

“No mark of violence was found on the body of the deceased, ” Hundeyin said.

READ MORE: May Edochie Celebrates Birthday With Stunning Photos, Reflects On Personal Growth

He said the body had been taken from Oriole-Agee Hospital and placed at Mainland Hospital, Yaba, in preparation for an autopsy.

He stated that detectives were looking into the event.