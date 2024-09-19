Man Arrested For Alleged Vandalism On Third Mainland Bridge

The Onikan Division of the Lagos Police Command has detained one suspect, Yakubu Yusuf, for vandalising a section of the Third Mainland Bridge railings.

On Wednesday, the Lagos State Police Command confirmed this in a statement on X platform.

The statement claimed that Yusuf was taken into custody as a result of information the division got about certain vandals’ activities at the Third Mainland Bridge’s Old School of Nursing region.

The statement reads, “Officers of Onikan Division after receiving information of the activities of some vandals who were vandalizing the railings of the bridge by Old School of Nursing inward Third Mainland Bridge, arrested one Yakubu Yusuf ‘m’ aged 28 and twenty one (21) long pieces of aluminum railings were recovered.”

The statement claimed that an investigation is underway to arrest other offenders.

