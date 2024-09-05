Man Arrested For Vandalizing Power Cable In Taraba

A 24-year-old suspected vandal was paraded by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Taraba State Command, on Wednesday.

Mustapha Aminu, the suspect, was allegedly arrested in connection with the vandalism of a power cable.

The culprit was paraded by the state commander, Adamu Salih, who stated that the vandalised power cable belongs to the State Ministry of Energy and Economic Development.

According to Salih, the culprit was apprehended on August 27, 2024, by command personnel while on normal patrol in Jauro Gana, Jalingo city.

The feat, as reported by DAILY POST, was made possible by a tip-off from some good Samaritan.

“Acting on a tip-off, we arrested the suspect when he stole the armoured cable that was used in the installation of street lights on the newly-constructed road from Kpanti-Napu to Jauro Yinu on Saturday, 24th August 2024 and hid it in a nearby farm.

“Three days later, he came to pick up the cable to move it to Enugu State, where he intended to sell it at a more exorbitant price but luck ran out of him as he was nabbed by the NSCDC operatives,” the commander stated.

The commander denounced the moral degradation of some young people, claiming that they should have participated in important economic tasks.

He encouraged parents and guardians to shine searchlights on their wards and children to deter them from committing deeds that could end their ambitions.