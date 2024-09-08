Man Attempting To Vandalize Transformer Electrocuted In Lagos

A yet to be identified man has been electrocuted while attempting to vandalise a transformer at a company, located along Awolowo Road, in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the incident, occurred in the early hours of Sunday, September 1.

This was confirmed in a statement released to newsmen by the Spokesman of the state’s police command, on Sunday, ASP, Benjamin Hundeyin.

The command’s PRO disclosed that the deceased had climbed the gate beside the transformer when he got struck by the electric current, fell inside the compound and died on the spot.

Hundeyin added that the incident was reported to the police by a security guard on duty at the company.

He said: “At about 4 am, one security guard on duty at a company situated at Awolowo Road in Ikoyi came to the station and reported that while he was on duty, an unknown person climbed the gate by the side of PHCN transformer.

“In an attempt to vandalise same, he was electrocuted, fell inside the compound and died on the spot.

“The PHCN office was contacted and the remains of the corpse were taken to the mortuary.”