Man Commits Suicide Over Wife’s Alleged Infidelity In Nasarawa

A 38-year-old resident of Masaka in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, identified as Gabriel Iliya Magaji, has reportedly committed suicide over his wife’s alleged infidelity.

Confirming the incident on Wednesday, the Public Relations Officer of the Nasarawa State’s Police command, DSP Nansel Ramhan, disclosed that Magaji’s corpse was found in a classroom at Crystal School, Masaka.

Ramhan said: “On Monday around 7am, a report was lodged by a staff of Crystal School Masaka, in our office in Masaka division, that an unidentified man was found hanging in one of the classes, in Crystal School Masaka.

Advertisement

“Upon receipt of the complaint, the DPO led his men to the scene and untied the corpse and took it to the General Hospital Mararaba, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor, so the corpse was deposited in the morgue.”

DSP Ramhman stated that no suicide note was found on the deceased, adding that the police had began a thorough investigation with the aim to unravel the remote cause of the untimely death.

READ MORE: Police Arrest Fake Doctor In Nasarawa For Causing Death Of Patient

Meanwhile, a source who claimed to be familiar with the development told Daily Trust that the man took his life after he finding out that his friends frequently slept with his wife in exchange for money.

He said: “When he confronted his wife she said, she is doing that because he can’t afford to bring food to the table.

“According to the wife, the friends of his husband often had sex with her and gave her money of which she uses the money to buy food items which even the late husband and their 3 Kids eat.”