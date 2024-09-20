Man Hangs Self In Jigawa School Over Hardship

A 40-year-old man in Marika village, Kiyawa Local Government Area of Jigawa State, has committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling.

The man was discovered hanging in a classroom at Miftahul Khairat Islamiyya and Primary School Gurdiba on Thursday, a resident told DAILY POST.

He claimed that the deceased, a family man, committed suicide due to hardships in the country.

DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, a police spokesman, verified the incident in a statement to DAILY POST.

According to him, “Police received report on Thursday that at about 1830hrs, a tragic incident was reported at the Command headquarters that, one Jibrin Adamu ‘m’ age 40yrs of Jigawar Maroka village, Kiyawa LGA has committed suicide by hanging himself over the ceiling at Islamiyya school.”

He stated that after receiving the information, the Divisional Police Officer of Kiyawa and his team were directed by the Jigawa State Commissioner of Police, CP AT Abdullahi psc, to respond to the scene immediately.

Shiisu stated that when the team arrived at the area, they saw a lifeless body dangling from the ceiling of an Islamiyya classroom.

He stated that the corpse was quickly evacuated and transported to Dutse General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the medical doctor on call.

The corpse was eventually returned to the families for burial in accordance with Islamic beliefs.

According to a police official, early investigations found that the deceased had mental health concerns that caused him to leave the residence for several days at a time.

He stated that an investigation has been initiated to identify the actual cause of death.