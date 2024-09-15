Man Killed In Lagos Hit-And-Run Accident

A fatal hit-and-run incident occurred at Onipanu Bus Stop, along Funsho-Williams Avenue in Fadeyi, Lagos, on Saturday evening, resulting in the death of an unidentified individual

The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m., and despite attempts to save his life, the man died.

Dr Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), revealed that the person died while receiving emergency medical care at the Trauma Centre in Gbagada.

He said that the LASEMA Response Team arrived on the site to discover that the driver of the car, which had an unknown registration number, had left the area after hitting an adult male.

He further stated that the man suffered head injuries and received immediate medical attention from LASEMA’s Paramedics before being transferred to the Trauma Centre for additional treatment, but died thereafter.

“The LASEMA team bagged the victim’s belongings and handed them over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, SEHMU, office at Bolade Bus Stop for further action,” Oke-Osanyitolu stated.