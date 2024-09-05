Man Kills FUNAAB Student Kidnapped In Lagos After Paying Ransom

A 300-level student from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Christiana Idowu, who was kidnapped between Ikorodu and Yaba in Lagos State, has been killed by her abductor.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that Christiana left her home in the Itaoluwo area of Ikorodu to travel to the University of Lagos in Yaba, where she was undergoing her industrial training when she was abducted by kidnapper.

Meanwhile, the Student Union Government president of FUNAAB, Ibrahim Adeyemi, also confirmed the horrible incident to newsmen on Thursday, saying that an official statement will be released shortly.

He said: “The Union can confirm that she was reportedly killed by her abductor. We will be addressing the matter soon.”

Meanwhile, in a viral post on X, a user, identified as @letter_to_jack shared that intelligence agents were able to track down the abductor using the BVN and bank account information associated with the ransom payments made by the family.

The tweet read: “On the 19th of August 2024, Christiannah Idowu was declared missing after her parents were contacted by her abductors using her own WhatsApp contact.

“The first contact with the parent was established around 8:49pm after which they sent photos of the victim in captivity to them using the WhatsApp ‘view once’ feature.

“The abductors requested for a ransom fee of N1,500,000. Christiannah’s parents raised N350,000 immediately. The abductor then requested that the money be sent to a bet account through a bank deposit channel. (Info reserved for now)

“After receiving the money, on the 22nd of August, the abductor requested that bank statement of the sender be forwarded to his email (withheld).

“On the 23rd of August, family complied. Immediately after that, the abductor stopped communicating with the parents.

“Meanwhile, on the 22nd of August, some amount was sent to the GTB account of Christiannah and the amount was then withdrawn into the wema bank account belonging to the main suspect ( Name withheld for now).

“Investigation by intelligence operatives began on the 26th to unravel details of the account number.