Man Robbed Of iPhone 15 Pro At Gun Point In Lagos, Made To Transfer N2.6m



A Nigerian content creator has expressed grievances after he was attacked in the night by suspected armed robbers in the Isolo area of Lagos State.

In a post shared on Tuesday via X, the victim, @iiampsticks said his iPhone 15 Pro was taken from him.

According to him, the sum of N2.6 million was also withdrawn from his bank account.

Sharing photos of the debit transaction details, he wrote : “I was robbed at jakande estate isolo lagos state yesterday at about 7pm, with a gun.

“They took my iphone 15 pro and withdrew the sum of 2.6 million from my kuda account. They took everything I worked for 😭😭😭😭😭. Please helpppp (sic).”

