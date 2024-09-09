Man Whose Poultry Farm Was Destroyed By Wike’s Govt. Supported Sanwo-Olu’s Demolitions In Lagos – Ndi Kato



Ndi Kato, former spokesperson for the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council has dug up an old post of Abuja poultry farmer whose farm was demolished in Abuja.

Information Nigeria had reported that Akomolafe Henrich Bankole, one of the most successful under-30 entrepreneurs in Nigeria, lamented the destruction of his poultry farm by officials of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) on Saturday.

Bankole, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party also faulted Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory for letting the “pure destruction” occur with no prior notice.



Reacting via X to the lamentation and videos posted by Bankole, Kato, pointed that Nigerians have “selfishness problem.”

The activist wrote on Monday: “When demolition happened to others VS when demolition happened to him.

“We have a selfishness problem in this country and it is exposed every single day.”

In the May dugged up post, the former House of Representatives candidate (Ekiti), praised Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunboh Wahab, for demolishing properties blocking water channels.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’ had ordered the demolition of illegal structures causing flooding in the State.