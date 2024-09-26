Many Dead, Others Hospitalized As Cholera Hits Ebonyi Community After Eating Dog, Cow Meats

Some yet to be identified residents of Ndibokote village in Ezza-Inyimagu, Agbaja Autonomous Community, Izzi Local Government Area of the state have been killed by suspected cholera disease.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that among the dead person is a nursing mother, who left behind a nine-month-old baby.

Speaking with newsmen on Thursday, the state Commissioner for Health, Moses Ekuma confirmed the outbreak and the death.

According to Ekuma, over 20 other residents in the area have been hospitalised for suspected cholera infection.

Meanwhile, a member of the community, Stephen Nwankpuma linked the death to the burial of a woman last weekend.

He said: “There was a burial there last week and also there were others who went and ate dog killed in the area. People who went to the burial and those who ate the dog were the main people who first got sick.

“Those who went to the burial ate a cow that was killed and prepared in a very dirty environment. Their community is located in the remotest part of the state. In fact it shares boundary with Benue State.

“There is no good source of water in the area. The only borehole in the area is no longer functional. The only source of water there now is a pond or stream and it is very dirty.

“The situation is worsened by the heavy rain falling this period which flowed into the stream carrying all the wastes with it and probably contaminating the pond.”