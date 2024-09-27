Many Nigerian Politicians Aren’t In Govt For Love Of Money – Dogara

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has claimed that many politicians in Nigeria are not in government for the love of money, but to serve the people.

Dogara, who was interviewed on Channels Television’s Sunrise show, on Friday, said said that some political office holders are ready to work without reward if people’s expectations on them are lowered to an extent.

He said: “If we can cut the demands on some of these our government officials by 90 per cent, I assure you that there are so many people there who are willing to work free of charge.

Advertisement

“But the situation is that you cannot put a lot of burden on my head, and you knock on my leg which I am supposed to stand in order to carry the burden.”

READ MORE: Lawmakers’ Earnings Not Humongous, My Salary Was Below N400,000 As Speaker – Dogara

Addressing the economic challenge, facing Nigerians, Dogara noted that President Bola Tinubu acknowledged the situation in their discussion during a recent visit of former national assembly leaders to him in Aso Rock.

The former speaker added that Tinubu cant be blame as the subsidy was not captured in the budget before his election.

He said: “We must accept whether we like it or not, except we are disingenuous to say that the removal of subsidy itself, whether the president said that subsidy was gone or that he was removing subsidy, we all know that subsidy had been removed before he was elected.

“It wasn’t in the budget, so if there is no provision in the budget, how do you pay? It is illegal for the executive to appropriate money.”