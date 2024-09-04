Marry God Fearing Man – Sonia Ighalo Advises Following Heartwarming Gesture From Ex-Husband Despite Divorce

Sonia Ighalo, ex-wife of Nigerian footballer Jude Ighalo, has praised him for his kindness despite their split.

Taking to her Instagram story section on Wednesday, Sonia shared a heartwarming experience where Jude surprised her by sending kilishi via flight and personally delivering it to her after she expressed a craving for it.

She advised women to seek partners who will treat them and their future children with love and respect.

Sonia emphasized the importance of marrying a responsible, God-fearing man who will prioritize his children’s well-being, even if the relationship ends.

She wrote: “Flashback Wednesday >>July24Naija I told my ex that I was craving Kilishi at exactly 1pm to be precise. Guy sent one of his boys in Abuja to send me Kilishi by ✈️ asap and delivered it himself the same day. Sis, find better man for your unborn children o get why.

God bless all the : responsible fathers out there A I pray Psalm 128:2 into your lives Amen My sis no be to marry Try marry a God fearing man wey love children. So that if things sour between una and you decide to move on re-marry, he will still be there for his children.”

