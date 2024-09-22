“Material Things Can Be Replaced” – Laura Ikeji Pens After Losing Beauty Store To Fire

Laura Ikeji, sister of popular blogger Linda Ikeji, has expressed gratitude to God despite suffering a significant loss after her beauty store caught fire.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the mother of three shared a heartwarming video of her toddler, revealing that the fire occurred while she was caring for her child overnight.

She wrote: “While I was battling with this one at night, my beauty store was burning. I thank u God. Material things can be replaced”.

Laura’s post showed resilience and faith in the face of adversity, inspiring her followers.

Some celebrities took to her comment section to console her.

Monalisa Chinda wrote, “Oh no. It will be replaced in no time, Amen

Nina Ivy wrote, “Omg, so sorry

Sandra Ikeji wrote, “God showed up for us today

Chinney Love wrote, “Ong! So sorry Laura

Didi Ekanem wrote, “So sorry to hear this

Nkeiru Nwaogbe wrote, “Ah! We give God all the glory and may God restore a million times

