May Edochie Ecstatic After Being Named Among Africa’s 100 Most Influential Women

May Edochie, estranged wife of renowned Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has been named one of the 100 Most Influential Women in Africa.

This distinguished recognition, presented by the Imperial Leo Group Network, acknowledges her profound impact and contributions across the continent.

A devoted mother of four, May has demonstrated remarkable poise and dignity in the public eye following her separation from Yul Edochie.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, she expressed heartfelt gratitude for this esteemed honor.

In her post, May humbly described the award as a testament to the transformative power of education, tireless hard work, and unwavering resilience.

“The caption is in the video. Thank you Imperial Leo Group Network @imperialleogroup for this honor. I am indeed grateful.

Thanks Rhoda for receiving this award on behalf of MayNation,” she wrote.

