May Edochie Sets To Empower Women In Need Ahead Of Birthday Celebration

May Yul Edochie, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, is preparing to mark her birthday by giving back to the community.

Through her foundation, May’s Oasis Foundation, she plans to embark on a project called “Feed & Empower Her” aimed at supporting underprivileged women.

The initiative will provide these women with essential skills training, food items, and financial assistance to help them become more self-sufficient.

May Yul Edochie made the announcement on her Instagram page on Tuesday, calling for support from the public to make a meaningful impact in the lives of these women and contribute to community development.

She wrote:

“OUTREACH themed PROJECT FEED & EMPOWER HER!

To celebrate my birthday and the anniversary of MAY’s OASIS FOUNDATION, @maysoasisfoundation .

This year’s initiative is focused on empowering underprivileged women by providing them with essential hand skills, food items and monetary support to help them become more self-sufficient.

Your support, financially or otherwise, will directly impact the lives of these women, enabling them to achieve self-sufficiency and stability for their families and reflect a shared commitment to community development”.

