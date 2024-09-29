Mercy Eke Marks 34th Birthday In All-White Ensemble

Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ winner Mercy Eke is celebrating her 34th birthday today in stunning all-white ensemble.

The reality TV star shared a captivating video on social media, showcasing her stunning beauty and impeccable fashion sense.

Clad in an all-white negligee outfit, Mercy Eke exuded elegance, complemented by ornate necklaces and oversized aviators.

In the visually striking video, she confidently posed in front of an exquisitely designed all-white table setting, admiring her reflection in a mirror.

Captioning the video, she wrote:

“IT’S MY BIRTHDAY!!!!!

I’m more than excited and happy for the life I’ve chosen and for the impacts I’m privileged to make

Every chapter gets better, and this one is about to be iconic!**

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!”

