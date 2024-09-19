Minister Of Defense Is Involved In Banditry In Zamfara, Should Resign – Gov Lawal Alleges

Dauda Lawal, the governor of Zamfara State, has claimed that Bello Matawalle, his predecessor, was deeply involved in the banditry problems that beset the region.

On Wednesday night, the governor alleged on a TVC politics programme that his predecessor led a government that was complicit with bandits, based on facts at his disposal.

Lawal further charged that the previous government, led by Bello, who is currently the Minister of State for Defence, had misappropriated public monies and treated insecurity leniently.

“Yes, there were a lot of issues in the past with my predecessor. In fact, let me state this very categorically: if I were him (Matawalle), I would resign and face all the allegations against me, which would have been more honourable. From all the information we are receiving, my predecessor (Matawalle) was fully involved in some of these banditry issues,” Lawal stated.

To back up his assertion that his predecessor was involved in the banditry, he related how a permanent secretary under Matawalle’s government paid a ransom through Government House to secure the return of his children, who had been kidnapped by bandits.

The governor said, “A typical example is the permanent secretary whose children were abducted, and it was unfortunate that he had to pay ransom through the Government House. It was also very clear, based on all the allegations, that bandits were being sheltered at the Government House. And there were many other issues.”

He added that, if he were Matawalle, he would have resigned to clear his name of all allegations.

“So, for me, honestly, if I were him, I would step aside and face these allegations until my name is cleared, before returning to continue my job. How can you imagine such allegations against him, and yet he remains the Minister of Defence? I mean, that is unfair. This man could have been honourable, stepped aside, faced the allegations, cleared his name, and then come back to continue his job,” Lawal stated.

He also stated that his predecessor’s case was being reviewed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, and he was surprised that the same person had been cleared by lawmakers and security services for the position of minister.

“In May 2023, there was an allegation of misappropriating over ₦70 billion, and when we took over, we realised that ₦70 billion was a small fraction compared to the rot on the ground. All this information was before the EFCC, and I wondered how this man was cleared by the security agencies before being confirmed as a minister. If I were him, I would face the EFCC and say, ‘Look, let me clear my name.’

“This is a man with 41 children, and for goodness’ sake, what kind of legacy is he going to leave for his children when he is being accused of misappropriating such a large sum? He should have come forward, faced the EFCC, and cleared his name.

“But we are still waiting to hear from the EFCC, and the case has been ongoing for over a year now. Meanwhile, this is the people’s money we are talking about. We need this money in Zamfara with all the challenges we are facing, including financial constraints. At the very least, let’s recover some of this money for Zamfara so that we can work for the people of the state,” Lawal concluded.

Ahmad Dan Wudil, Matawalle’s Personal Assistant (Media), promised the minister would address the governor’s accusations in due course when reached for comment.

“I will forward our response today regarding that allegation. I will get back to you,” Wudil told our correspondent during a telephone conversation on Thursday.