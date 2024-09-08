Miracle Water-Producing Church Resisting Investigation – NAFDAC DG

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says a faith-based organization, involved in producing ‘miracle water’, has been resisting the agency’s efforts to investigate.

The agency, while warning such organizations regarding the illegal production of products that fail to meet regulatory standards also cautioned the public to steer clear of so-called ‘miracle products.’

Advertisement

The advisory followed the discovery that Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, a church located in Delta State, along KM 5 Effurun, Sapele Road, has been selling this miracle water with a counterfeit NAFDAC registration

The church is led by Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin.

Mojisola Adeyeye, NAFDAC’s Director General (DG), on Sunday, revealed that following numerous public inquiries regarding the authenticity of the product, the agency launched an investigation that has faced resistance.

In a statement, the DG detailed the events, saying, “NAFDAC wishes to alert the public on the activities of a faith-based organization – Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries – that uses NAFDAC’s name to deceive unsuspecting public.

“Recently, NAFDAC has been inundated with petitions from concerned citizens about Senior Prophet Jeremiah Omoto of Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, KM 5 Effurun, Sapele Road, Delta State on a Miracle Water and Miracle Soap being advertised with healing and miracle claims and sold to unsuspecting members of the public by the Spiritual Ministry.

“The Minister showcased the use of Miracle Water and Miracle Soap on social media to heal barrenness.

“He claimed that the women would carry twins if they used the soap. He openly told his congregation that the Soap is NAFDAC registered. Thus, the public began to visit the office to confirm the claims.

“The petitioners also submitted the following products from the Spiritual Ministry to NAFDAC to verify the bogus claims.

“The products include Miracle & Healing Water; River Jordan Water; The Miracle Water from The Pool of Bethsaida; A New Beginning Mount Camel Miracle Water; Water of Life; Miracle Water from The Pool of Bethsaida (1L); A New Beginning Pool of Bethsaida Water; and Father Smelled Perfume.

“Upon receipt of the petitions, NAFDAC, through the Director Post Marketing Surveillance (PMS) NAFDAC, contacted the Delta State Coordinator to ascertain the existence or records of any transaction with the Christ Mercy Land Deliverance Ministries and the products in Delta State Office.

“The coordinator was also directed to visit the Ministry to establish the veracity of the claims in the petitions and take necessary regulatory action on the production facility in the Ministry where the Miracle water and other products are produced.

“The State Coordinator covertly bought the Miracle Water (25cl) for 3000 naira from the Ministries and took the pictures.

READ ALSO: Despite Prophet Fufeyin Halting Sale Of His Miracle Items, VeryDarkMan Insists On NAFDAC Probe

“On Wednesday 14th August 2024, the State Coordinator Delta State visited the Mercy Land Ministry and met the Head of Service (HOS) – Mr. Ogunleye Fufeyin and the Chief Security Officer (CSO).

“The officials denied producing Miracle and Healing Water or Soap even with the evidence of the receipt of purchase. He claimed that only the Logo and address on the label were theirs but not the product.

“The HOS added that they only have a pool of Bethsaida water which is spiritual and artificial. The HOS requested time to meet with other staff and returned. He returned after 30 minutes and refused to cooperate, asking them to see the CSO.

“On 27th August 2024, a team of Investigation and Enforcement NAFDAC and Federal Task Force on Counterfeit and Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods visited the Ministry, to commence investigation on the place of purchase or the manufacturing site for possible sample collection, for laboratory analysis, but the officials did not cooperate with the team.

“Letters of invitation were issued to the officials to report on 28th August, but it was not honoured. The company instead submitted a Legal document at NAFDAC Headquarters Abuja on 28th August 2024 and asked to come back on the 3rd September 2024 to organize their document before coming. The Agency then gave the Prophet till the 29th to report at the investigation and Enforcement NAFDAC Office Asaba for further necessary investigation.

“Investigation and Enforcement Asaba waited for the Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries officials based on their earlier request to report for commencement of the investigation, but they still refused to show up. On 3rd September 2024, they forwarded some documents instead asking for more time to report.

“In a document, made available to the NAFDAC Office on the evening of 3rd September, the faith organization claimed to have entered into a production contract agreement with Globod Table Water Km 4, DSC Expressway, Otokutu, Delta State without the knowledge of NAFDAC State Office in Delta State. This act is illegal according to the extant rules and regulations on commercial production.

“In continuation of our investigation, NAFDAC Investigation and Enforcement has sealed Globod Table Water factory for aiding and abetting the production, sale, and advertisement of unregistered and unwholesome Miracle Water under the pretext of Fake NAFDAC Registration Number.

“At this point, it is very clear that Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, KM 5, is not ready to present itself for investigation of production and advertisement of suspected falsified, unwholesome, and unregistered “Miracle” products.

“NAFDAC wishes to inform the public that none of these products being advertised and sold are registered with NAFDAC.

“The public is also being advised to stop patronizing any of these Miracle products. NAFDAC is a scientific organization that is guided by verifiable scientific facts before registering any product.

“In the meantime, we will continue with our investigation into the activities of this faith organization with regard to products within our mandates that have been reported to be manufactured and sold by them.

“I want to use this opportunity to warn either faith organizations against illegal production of regulated products without requisite regulatory requirements.

“I want to assure Nigerians of our resolve to continue safeguarding the health of the citizens.”