Miss Universe 2025: Ben Bruce Vows To Bring Global Pageant To Nigeria If Adetshina Emerges Victorious

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, Chairman of the Silverbird Group, has pledged to bring the Miss Universe pageant to Nigeria in 2025 if Chidimma Adetshina wins the international title.

In a statement on his X page on Tuesday, Murray-Bruce assured that his company will leave no stone unturned in ensuring a successful hosting of the event, learning from the challenges faced during their previous attempt to host Miss World in 2002.

He expressed his determination to see Nigeria reclaim its position on the global stage, stating that nothing can stop the country from achieving this feat.

With confidence and enthusiasm, Murray-Bruce promised to make Nigeria’s hosting of Miss Universe 2025 a reality if Adetshina emerges victorious.

Bruce wrote: “If Chidimma Adetshina clinches the @MissUniverse crown, rest assured, The Silverbird Group will spare no expense or effort to bring the next Miss Universe pageant to Nigeria in 2025. We’ve learned from the past—those who remember our attempt to host Miss World in Nigeria in 2002 know the challenges we faced. But let me make this clear: what happened then will not repeat itself. Nigeria is set to reclaim its rightful place on the global stage, and there isn’t a force on earth that can stand in our way.”

