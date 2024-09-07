Miss Universe Nigeria: “I Earned My Win, Not Pity Victory” – Chidimma Adetshina

Newly-crowned Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, has dismissed claims that her win was a result of pity.

In an interview on Arise News shared on Instagram Saturday, Adetshina addressed the criticism she faced after her victory, emphasizing that her hard work and dedication earned her the title.

She referenced her 10-week journey in South Africa, where she and fellow contestants underwent rigorous training and challenges.

Adetshina argued that while her experience may have differed slightly from others, she faced the same overall challenges and proved herself a worthy winner.

In her words…

“A lot of people felt like it was a pity win. I don’t think so. I feel like I really worked so hard, coming from the South Africa journey. We spent like 10 weeks, camp, going through the whole journey.

“It might have been a slight difference compared to everybody else, but if you have to look at the journey that we have all been through, I feel like I really had the same experience with other contestants.”

