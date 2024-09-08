Miss Universe Nigeria: I’m Not Involved In Identity Theft – Chidinma Adetshina

Chidimma Adetshina, the newly crowned Miss Universe Nigeria, has addressed the identity theft allegations leveled against her by the South African government.

In an interview on Arise News shared on Instagram Saturday, Chidimma denied any involvement in identity theft, stating that she’s waiting for the conclusion of the investigation before making further comments.

Advertisement

She explained that her decision to leave the Miss South Africa pageant was not an attempt to escape the allegations, but rather to pursue her dream of competing in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.

READ MORE: Miss Universe Nigeria: “I Earned My Win, Not Pity Victory” – Chidimma Adetshina

In her words…

“I did not steal anyone’s identity. I’m just waiting for the conclusion of the case and the whole matter. Then moving forward I will know exactly what to say because I feel right now if I say something and another thing comes out tomorrow. I’m just avoiding all those two things contradicting each other.

“I really avoided the questions because it is a legal matter and I don’t have all the facts around the matter, but what I can say is that I was not running away from any of that. I was just running because I knew I had a dream that I wanted to fulfil.

” I’m not fully aware of the matter. But what I can speak on is that I know I did not steal anyone’s identity.”

Watch her speak below…