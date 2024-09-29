MNJTF Recovers AK-47 Riffle As Notorious Boko Haram Terrorist Surrender In Borno

By
Adedamola Alex
-

A notorious Boko Haram terrorist, identified as Bochu Abacha has surrendered to troops of Multinational Joint Task Force, in Kukawa local government area of Borno State.

In a statement released to public by the Chief Military Information Officer of the MNJTF, Olaniyi Osoba, on Saturday, described the move as a significant development in the ongoing battle against terrorism in the Lake Chad region.

Osoba added that the terrorist has admitted to being a notorious Boko Haram terrorist who has participated in several Boko Haram/ISWAP operations along the Mongunu–Baga axis of the state.

Advertisement

The statement reads: “In a significant development in the ongoing battle against terrorism in the Lake Chad region, a notorious Boko Haram terrorist identified as Bochu Abacha has surrendered to troops of Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF)

“Bochu, a key figure in several terrorist operations, admitted to be a notorious Boko Haram terrorist who has participated in several Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist operations along the Mongunu – Baga axis.

READ MORE: Borno: Military Receives Surrender Of High-Profile Boko Haram Terrorist

“Items recovered from Bochu include one AK 47 rifle and a magazine loaded with 11 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, one mobile phone, an Airtel SIM card and the sum of N32,500. He is presently providing valuable intelligence to the authority.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR