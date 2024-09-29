MNJTF Recovers AK-47 Riffle As Notorious Boko Haram Terrorist Surrender In Borno

A notorious Boko Haram terrorist, identified as Bochu Abacha has surrendered to troops of Multinational Joint Task Force, in Kukawa local government area of Borno State.

In a statement released to public by the Chief Military Information Officer of the MNJTF, Olaniyi Osoba, on Saturday, described the move as a significant development in the ongoing battle against terrorism in the Lake Chad region.

Osoba added that the terrorist has admitted to being a notorious Boko Haram terrorist who has participated in several Boko Haram/ISWAP operations along the Mongunu–Baga axis of the state.

“Items recovered from Bochu include one AK 47 rifle and a magazine loaded with 11 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, one mobile phone, an Airtel SIM card and the sum of N32,500. He is presently providing valuable intelligence to the authority.”