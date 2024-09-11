Mohbad’s Parents Attend Inquest As Yomi Fabiyi Leads Protests Outside Court

The inquest into the sudden and mysterious death of singer Mohbad has resumed at the Ikorodu Magistrate Court, with his family members present.

The court is seeking to determine the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death on September 12, 2023.

An initial autopsy was conducted at LASUTH after his body was exhumed on September 21, but the results were inconclusive, revealing only a non-fatal level of Diphenhydramine, an antihistamine.

Advertisement

Unsatisfied with the findings, Mohbad’s family requested a comprehensive investigation, including a two-part autopsy.

The first phase is complete, with the second phase, including toxicology and histology tests, still pending.

READ MORE: Skitmaker NastyBlaq Mourns Death Of His Mother

On Wednesday, Mohbad’s parents, Joseph and Abosede Aloba, attended the court proceedings, where a group of protesters led by Yomi Fabiyi demanded justice for Mohbad.

However, key witnesses Naira Marley and Sam Larry were noticeably absent, despite being served summonses.

Taking to Instagram, Yomi Fabiyi wrote, “SEPT 11th, we are here for JUSTICE FOR MOHBAD @ The Coroner Inquest Court”

SEE BELOW: