Mother Hippopotamus Kills 60 Years Old Emir’s Guard In Kebbi

A 60 years old guard at Orchard Farm, owned by the Emir of Yauri, Dr Muhammad Zayyanu-Abdullahi, Malam Usman Maigadi, has been killed by a mother hippopotamus.

Usman was killed by the animal over the weekend, while fishing in Yauri River at Tillo Village in Yauri Local Government of the state.

It was gathered that the hippopotamus, who thought the deceased was coming to harm its baby, attacked in self-defense.

The Chairman of the Local Government, Alhaji Abubakar Shu’aibu, said that Usman has been buried according Islamic rites in Yauri, after a funeral prayer.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Ahmed Idris, Governor Nasir Idris extended condolences to the Yauri Emirate and Maigadi’s family.

“I want the emirate and members of the deceased family to take heart and accept the will of the Almighty in good faith. I pray to Allah to forgive the deceased’s shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus,”