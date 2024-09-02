Mother Of Late Former President, Yar’adua Dies At 102

The mother of former Nigerian President, Umaru Yar’adua, Hajiya Aya Dada, has passed away, at age 102 on Monday.

A source who told Daily Trust, said that the giant of the Yar’Adua’s dynasty died peacefully at her home, surrounded by loved ones.

The family announced that the deceased will be laid to rest on Tuesday in Katsina as sympathisers have already begun to gather at the family residence to offer their condolences.

She was a respected figure in the community, including her longevity and wisdom earned her admiration from many.

Her son served as President from 2007 until his passing in 2010.

Among her sons is the serving Senator representing Katsina Central Senatorial District, Senator. Abdulaziz Musa-Yar’adua.