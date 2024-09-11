Motor Boy Killed In Accident Involving Two Trucks In Lagos

A yet-to-be-identified motor boy was killed when his truck collided with another on the Poka Road in Lagos State’s Epe region.

According to Nosa Okunbor, Head of Public Affairs for the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, the tragedy occurred late on Monday.

In a statement received by PUNCH Metro on Tuesday, Okunbor stated that investigations at the scene of the disaster revealed that another truck attempted to overtake the mini-truck, which contained bags of cement and some individuals, resulting in a collision.

He went on to say that the incident caused one of the motor boy to fall and die.

Okunbor narrated, “Upon arrival of the agency’s response team at the incident scene by 1922hrs, it was observed that a mini-truck, registration number unknown, laden with Dangote Cement, was involved in an accident at the aforementioned carriageway.

“Further investigations by the LRT revealed that the said mini-truck while approaching the abovementioned road, was involved in an accident when attempts by an unknown articulated truck to overtake it resulted in a side collision with the said mini-truck.

“Impact of the collision reportedly resulted in the fall of one of the motor boys who sat on the cement at the back of the mini-truck, and the subsequent loss of his life, while the unknown articulated truck absconded from the scene.”

According to the LASEMA spokesperson, the deceased’s body was turned over to the police for further action.

“The LRT has bagged the remains of the victim and handed them over to police officers from Noforija Police Station, led by an Inspector. The bagged commodity has been taken to the Epe General Hospital morgue by the police.”

He also stated that sufficient precautions were taken to safeguard the safety of road users following the mishap.

“The LRT has activated necessary safety and appropriate control measures for the protection of all responders and road users at the incident scene during the operation,” Okunbor noted.