Motorcyclist Killed In Tragic Hit-and-Run Accident In Ogun

A hit-and-run driver is said to have murdered Adeyemi Adeniyi, a motorbike rider on the Idofa-Imeko route in Ogun state.

The unknown motorist was driving an unregistered ash-colored Mazda 626 from Imeko to Ilara when he drove off the road and collided with the victim who was travelling from Ilara to Imeko.

Omolola Odutola, the PRO of the Ogun State police command, confirmed the occurrence to DAILY POST on Thursday, and blamed the cause of the mishap on the Mazda driver’s excessive speed.

She observed that the driver fled on foot, abandoning his vehicle and the deceased person on the road, before being taken to General Hospital Imeko by a bystander and pronounced dead.

Odutola said “ Information available indicates that on Sunday around 10:30 hrs there was a hit and run/fatal car accident along Idofa Imeko Road across from Muslim Grammar School involving an unregistered Mazda 626 in Ashe color driven by an unidentified individual and a popular lady’s bike ridden by the late Adeyemi Adeniyi ‘M’ from Professor Asiwaju Road Imeko Mine

“The accident happened when the aforementioned unregistered Mazda 626 was traveling from Imeko towards Ilara and the deceased was traveling from Ilara towards Imeko.

“Due to speeding upon reaching Muslim Grammar School Imeko the unidentified driver veered from their lane and collided with the oncoming motorcycle.”

She revealed that an inquiry has commenced, and the vehicle has been towed to the station for inspection by the motor vehicle department.