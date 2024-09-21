Mr. Eazi Ecstatic As His Fintech Firm Pawapay Hits 1 Billion Transactions Milestone

Mr. Eazi, a Nigerian singer and entrepreneur, is celebrating a significant milestone as his co-founded fintech company, Pawapay, reaches one billion transactions.

In a post on X Friday, Mr. Eazi expressed his excitement, noting that Pawapay achieved this feat in a record-breaking three and a half years.

He highlighted the company’s impressive growth compared to industry leaders.

He wrote: “Proud to be part of the founding team and investors in http://pawapay.io today we became the fastest private payments company in history to reach 1bn transactions (3.5 years). It took PayPal 5 years. Stripe 7 years.”

SEE POST: