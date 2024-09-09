“My Church Never Used NAFDAC To Deceive The Public” – Prophet Fufeyin

Jeremiah Fufeyin, Senior Prophet of Christ MercyLand Deliverance Ministry, has rejected claims of deception.

His ministry is accused of misusing the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control NAFDAC name to mislead the public about spiritual items.

On Sunday, the church’s media arm issued a statement signed by Sophia Iloyd, dismissing the charges as untrue and misleading.

Advertisement

The remark came in response to NAFDAC’s announcement on Sunday, which warned the public about Fufeyin’s church’s activities and claimed he was using the agency’s name to deceive the public.

However, the church stated that it is a law-abiding institution that follows all applicable regulations, including those of NAFDAC.

It highlighted that it acts in accordance with Sections 38 and 39 of the Nigerian Constitution, which provide religious and expressive freedom.

“As a church, we are guided by our faith and the teachings of the Bible. We have been using spiritual items as an expression of our religious beliefs.

“The church strongly denied claims made in the publication, which suggested that NAFDAC was warning the public about the ministry’s activities.

“At no point has our church deceived the public. We have not produced or sold consumable items to the public, let alone used NAFDAC’s name to do so,” the statement read

It went on to state that the only complaint outstanding against the church is a petition filed by Mr. Martins Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkblackman, whom the church has sued over a variety of charges.

READ MORE: Actress Wumi Toriola Achieves 4m Views On YouTube, Sets Stage For Cinema Debut

Fufeyin’s church confirmed receiving a letter from NAFDAC dated August 27, 2024, inviting the church’s spiritual leader to conduct an investigation into its usage of miracle and healing materials.

However, the church argued that it had less than 12 hours to respond and had already stated its stance to NAFDAC through official communication.

The church also claimed that the complainant, Otse, used fake receipts to support his allegations against the ministry.

These receipts, it claimed, differed from those generally provided by the church’s accounting office and contained errors in dates and data.

“We have written to NAFDAC and informed them that the receipts submitted by the complainant are under police investigation. Despite this, NAFDAC has not responded to our letters or provided any feedback on the matter,” the statement concluded.

SEE POST: