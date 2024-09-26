My Door Is Open To Everyone– Edo Gov-Elect, Okpebholo Says After Receiving Certificate Of Return

The Edo State Governor-Elect, Monday Okpebholo has said that his door is open to everyone planning to support his government.

Okpebholo, who received his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission on Thursday, noted that he is still expecting a congratulatory message from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, and its candidate, Asue Ighodal.

The electoral body disclosed that the candidate of the All Progressive Party, secured 291,667 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Ighodalo of PDP,who got 247,274 votes.

The newly elected Governor of the state also revealed that he is ready to work with the opposition if they have useful ideas to add to the value of the state.

Okpebholo said: “For me, I’m coming as a servant to serve the Edo people. That is what is required of me, and that is what exactly I’m going to do. So very soon, you will see a lot of development coming up in Edo.

“We are going to employ teachers. We are going to renovate our school, a lot will be happening over time. So with time, you will recognise that a new dawn has happened. ⁣

“If they have an idea that is beautiful, that is acceptable by the people, then why not? My door is open to everybody.⁣

⁣”They have to bear it. They have to wait. It has happened. If I had lost I would have borne it, and I would have, by now, congratulated the winner. So I’m expecting them to congratulate me.”