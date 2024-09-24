“My Journey Is Far From Over” – Anthony Joshua Addresses Defeat To Dubois

Anthony Joshua has spoken out following his shocking knockout loss to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium over the weekend.

Despite the devastating loss, the former two-time heavyweight champion remains resolute in his quest to win the world championship once again.

In a video statement posted on his X page on Monday, Joshua expressed his gratitude to his fans, saying, “We came up short, but look, we have to focus on all the positives. That’s the mindset, and that’s the perspective we need to adopt — a positive one.

“Look at what we’ve achieved in the space of 11 years; it’s phenomenal, and I want to thank every single one of you who has been riding with me. What a rollercoaster journey, but you know what? The problem is that it’s far from over yet.”

When reflecting on his career, Anthony Joshua acknowledged the hurdles he has faced, saying, “You know we’ve done it once, we’ve done it twice. Doing it a third time hasn’t been easy, but I believe it’s something I can achieve.”

However, he remains undeterred, asserting, “It’s about making the right steps forward, working hard, improving, and it has to come from within more than anything; it can’t come from any external voices or influences; it’s got to come from here.”

Even after the disappointment, Joshua said, “It’s only been a day, but when I sit back and think, I know I’ve got a lot of this man. I know I’ve got a lot of this, so yeah, just a video to say thanks for your support.

“Thanks for being on this rollercoaster journey with me. Keep your seatbelts tight because deep down, I know we’ve got a lot more to bring — a lot more to bring to the game, and long may it continue. British boxing, I appreciate you; we rise together. Let’s go.”

This is Joshua’s second knockout loss of his career, casting doubt on his chances of recovering the world title for the third time. However, the former champion has pledged to demonstrate his fortitude and resolve.

