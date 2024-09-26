My Life Is At Risk – VeryDarkMan Seeks New Shelter After MC Jollof Allegedly Leaked His Home Address Online

Martins Vincent Otse, a popular social critic known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has expressed concern for his safety after his home address was posted online.

In an Instagram video on Wednesday, VDM said that he learnt about his present address from a stop and desist letter circulated on social media.

Mrs. Esinjemiyotan Uruneyonjueyi Atsepoyi, wife of Mr. Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, also known as Mr. Jollof, sent a legal letter sparking the controversy.

The widely shared letter threatened legal action against VDM in response to claims he made against Mrs. Atsepoyi.

VDM clarified that the letter was not sent directly to him, neither was it sent to his legal representatives.

However, he expressed concerns over the public publication of his address, stating that it has put him in risk.

In the emotional video, VDM said, “I can no longer go home, my current address has been compromised. I have to start looking for another house. I am living in a hotel, and I am scared to even go home to pick up my clothes.”

