My Mandate Stolen, Edo People’s Will Sabotaged  — Ighodalo

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, in Edo State election, Asue Ighodalo, has said that his mandate was stolen, adding that the will of the voters has been sabotaged.

Ighodalo led this out in statement in his thank you message to Edo people on Monday, in Benin, saying that he was determined to create prosperity for all.

Recall that the PDP’s candidate came second with 247,274 votes behind the All Progressives candidate who scored 291,667 votes.

Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party, also came a distant third in the race with 22,763 votes.

Ighodalo on Monday, said that his willingness to serve Edo people was never about gaining power, but genuine desire to work.

He said: “First, in all things, we must give thanks to God. We give thanks to God for the gift of life, for health, and for the love you all have shown me.

“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you who has stood by us on this incredible journey.

“I would like to particularly thank the good people of Edo State who defied the rain, intimidation, threats of violence, harassment, arrests, and financial inducements to cast their votes for us overwhelmingly last Saturday, 21st September 2024.

“You are the true heroes of our democracy, and your sacrifices for a better Edo State will never be forgotten.

“My aspiration was not borne out of a love for power but from a genuine desire to serve the people and create a Pathway to Prosperity for All in Edo State.

“I travelled through every ward and every local government area, sharing this message and engaging in meaningful conversations with you.

“To all our beloved supporters, thank you for believing in this vision, for your countless hours of dedication, and for every conversation you had with people about this cause.

“Together, we ran a great campaign, and your overwhelming support was evident in the ballots before our progress was unjustly halted on 21st September 2024 by people who do not mean well for you or our state.

“That day will forever be etched in our history as one of our darkest moments, marked by the brazen theft of our mandate and the shameful subversion of the will of the people.

“Yet, in the face of this challenge, we must not be discouraged. The illusory triumph of evil over good is only temporary.”