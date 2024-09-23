My Relationship With Akpabio Not Move To Defect To APC – Gov Eno

Akwa-Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has debunked reports that his alliance with the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, is towards dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He made this known during a media parley in Uyo, as part of activities to mark the 37th anniversary celebration of Akwa Ibom State at the weekend.

Advertisement

People, according to him, should learn how to differentiate Party issues from governance issues.

He noted that he respects Akpabio as the Senate president and was collaborating with him to attract development to the State.

According to the Governor, the State is blessed to have the Senate president as the number three citizen of the country, hence, he is going to take advantage of that for the benefit of Akwa-Ibom.

READ ALSO: LP Crisis: He’s Being Misled, Pressurised – Abure Faction Rules Out Sanction For Obi

“The first thing we get from building this relationship is the peace we are all enjoying. Maybe that’s why some people feel that I am neither here nor there.

“I am a PDP person, I am working for PDP, and as a state, we will continue to support the party. But we must differentiate between party issues and governance issues.

“We are going for election now, and I am working for my party, the PDP and we are campaigning, and we will win. Some people have accused me of my body language.

“I don’t have body language, you misread me. There is no body language. I am working for the PDP, and we have shown the people that we can be trusted.

“There is no local government that we are not doing something in this state, and there is no comparison.

“I want voters to be the ones to decide; compare what is done to what you are seeing and look at what is left,” the Governor said.