N15m Bribe: Bobrisky Sues VeryDarkMan For N1bn, Claims Viral Audio AI-Generated, Demands Apology

Idris Okuneye, a Nigerian social media figure and cross-dresser better known as Bobrisky, has filed a lawsuit against social media activist and influencer VeryDarkMan, claiming N1 billion in damages.

The legal dispute arose after VDM shared an audio recording he said was of Bobrisky claiming to have bribed Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) officials with N15 million to drop the money laundering accusation against him.

Bobrisky, on the other hand, has disputed the allegations, claiming that the voice recordings accusing him of crime were created artificially using AI technology.

Advertisement

READ MORE: VeryDarkMan Advocates For Power Minister’s Dismissal Amid Looming Cabinet Reshuffle

On Sunday, Bobrisky shared a letter from his lawyers on his Instagram page, suing VDM for N1 billion in damages and giving him 24 hours to publish a written and video apology.

Captioning the post, he wrote:

“VeryDarkMan you have just 24hrs”

SEE POST: