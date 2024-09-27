N15m Bribery: I Demand Independent, Open Investigation – Bobrisky

Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, a Nigerian transvestite, has demanded an impartial and transparent inquiry into the purported N15 million bribery case.

It should be noted that popular activist VeryDarkMan, released audio of Bobrisky claiming to have offered N15 million to Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives in exchange for the dropping of money laundering charges against him and assisting him in avoiding a jail term at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos.

Bobrisky denied the audio’s substance and described it as fake.

Advertisement

In addition, the crossdresser sent a mysterious message about contemplating death.

However, in another Instagram post on Thursday, Bobrisky downplayed fears and called for an open probe.

READ MORE: Bobrisky Saga: VeryDarkMan Denies Defaming Femi Falana, Clarifies Motive Behind Audio Release

He wrote: “Please, everyone calling to tell me the danger I am in and the plans against me should hold it now and fu*k it. I was being scared because of the story that EFCC will detain me again and I will be sentenced to prison a second time.

“I am ready for any investigation, but not in the same EFCC office where I was detained, and any investigation should be free, no intimidation and I demand for an independent and open investigation for the world to see.”

The socialite emphasised that the recording was a forgery, that it could be manipulated, and that he was prepared to defend his position in court.

“Anybody can alter any audio, add or frame any audio and put it out. Best of luck. Anyone who published any audio should take responsibility for the audio. The fact remains that I am not the maker of the audio and didn’t publish any audio and nothing can change that.

“I will meet you guys in any court this time around if you have any case against me,” he said.

SEE POST: