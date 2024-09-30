N15m Bribery: VeryDarkMan Reveals Source Of Bobrisky’s Audio

Social media influencer VeryDarkMan has finally disclosed how he obtained the contentious audio recording reportedly credited to popular crossdresser Bobrisky.

On Monday, the activist testified before the House of Representatives’ joint committee on financial crimes and reformatory institutions about bribery allegations against Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) officials and Haliru Nababa, Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

VeryDarkMan initially declined to address the committee in Bobrisky’s absence until his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, intervened.

Speaking to the committee, the activist revealed that he obtained the viral audio recording from someone Bobrisky owed money.

VeryDarkMan claimed that Bobrisky received the money from the lender on June 19, 2024, when he was detained by the EFCC.

“How I got hold of that recording is a result of Bobrisky blackmailing somebody he owes money. According to the story and evidence of proof of chat that was sent to me,” he said.

“The person borrowed Bobrisky N4 million when he was in EFCC detention or rather in a private apartment. The person gave him the money on the 19th of June, 2024.

“It was transferred to a Kuda account of Abiodun Okuneye, apparently his brother’s account. So, when it was time to get his money back, he told Bobrisky he needed to sort his bills in Lagos but Bobrisky refused to respond.”

The social media influencer also alleged that the crossdresser blackmailed the individual he owed money to when the time came to repay.

“The chat where he was disturbing the guy he wants to refund immediately after he saw my video and the chat where he blackmailed the guy, asking for the money,” he continued.

“I would like to read a part where he said ‘dear Bobrisky this is a reminder for the return of the loan amount of N4 million as agreed, the due date for the return is September 1’. Mind you, it was Bobrisky who gave the date.

“Then he said ‘kindly use the attached details to make the refund’ but because he did not get it, he came to me.

“So this part, the guy went on saying ‘I helped when you needed help but when it’s time to pay me back, you are blackmailing me’. Then Bobrisky went on to say ‘when you kissed, smooched me, did you give me any money? I did not ask you for money because I’m okay. If not EFCC, do you think I’m going to ask you for money? Go ahead and call me out, I will respond to you on IG. You know I’m shameless and I don’t care. You will get your money, I have your account. I don’t want to look ungrateful but threatening me with 24 hours ultimatum is the height of it.”

“So these are the evidence I will be presenting. Additionally, after this, there is a second and a third one.”

The social media personality submitted a portion of the recording to the committee, despite not mentioning any names.