N16.1bn Diversion: Gov Aliyu’s Tenure Most Scandalous, Officials Under Tambuwal Ready For Probe – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sokoto State chapter, has weighed in on the alleged diversion of N16.1 billion shares under the administration of former Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

In a Wednesday statement, signed by Hassan Sahabi, its Publicity Secretary, the Party said all officials of the former government were ready and willing to report to the commission.

“All officials of the former government are ready and willing to report to the commission to lay the facts bare on the orchestrated and attention diverting matter of the state’s shares in question.

“Aminu Waziri Tambuwal ran the most accountable and transparent government in the history of Sokoto State, a fact acknowledged by global assessment agencies, and thus none of its operatives will be found to evade lawful inquiry.

“The reverse is, however, proving to be the case with the current administration of Ahmed Aliyu, whose expenditure profile is the most controversial and procurement standards the most scandalous in the history of leadership in Sokoto State.

“The party, however, urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to probe the street fencing project by the state government.”

Recall that counsel for the Sokoto State Commission of inquiry in an interview said the commission was asked to investigate the sales of N16.1 billion shares of the state which money was not accounted for.

“Sometime in 2018, the Accountant General transfered all the government shares through a letter to the Sokoto state Investment Limited.

“And between the period of 2022 to 2023 these shares were sold and unaccounted for. So the commission has been called upon to investigate into the sales of these shares and whereabout of the money.

“Based on the content of the memo, a total of N16.1 billion Naira is alleged to be unaccounted for. And N4 billion out of the money was said to be distributed to private and corporate accounts for just no cause,” he alleged.