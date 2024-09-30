N1bn Lawsuit: I’ll Countersue Bobrisky, Integrity Of Lots Of People Will Go Down – VeryDarkMan

Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, a controversial campaigner, has responded to social media celebrity Bobrisky following a defamation lawsuit threat of N1 billion.

Bobrisky’s legal team sent a legal notice earlier on Sunday, alleging that VeryDarkMan had released an AI-generated audio with the intention of damaging Bobrisky’s reputation.

The letter demanded a public apology and retraction within 24 hours.

In response, VeryDarkMan posted on Instagram that the recording in question was a WhatsApp chat he obtained from someone Bobrisky supposedly contacted.

He questioned Bobrisky’s rapid change of mood, noting that the star had previously voiced suicidal concerns.

In addition, VeryDarkMan joked that he would countersue Bobrisky for N1,000,000,020, adding N20 for his own benefit.

The activist also warned that the protracted court battle would compromise the integrity of many engaged.

He also questioned a previous occurrence in which Bobrisky allegedly failed to make a N3 million payment after seeking to collect the amount from musician Falz.

“Bobrisky, did you not say you wanted to ‘kpai’ yourself? Are you not doing it again? Anyway, in this case, they will exchange their credibility for my publicity again as usual. I will suffer them. The integrity of a lot of people will go down. You will hate why you take this case like this. I promise you that. From now, Bobrisky now has the strength to sue me and gave me 24 hours. That means they are working together. I am thinking what I have exposed is bigger than what it is,” he said.

“Did Bobrisky later pay someone N3 million when he did not get it from Falz? I can stand for myself anywhere. Bobrisky has sued me N1 billion but I will caricature it more with N1,000,000,020 billion and N20 gain. I will make all of you stupid in this country.

“WhatsApp calls are encrypted. How many hours did Bobrisky get to talk to Falz for that long? If he had such a long time to talk to the other person I got this recording from, and called other people from prison, how many times did you give him the phone?”

The rivalry between the two erupted last Tuesday when VeryDarkMan posted an audio clip supposedly of Bobrisky, in which the crossdresser allegedly claimed to have bribed Economic and Financial Crimes Commission officers with N15 million to drop charges against him.

