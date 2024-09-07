N1bn Lawsuit: Prophet Fufeyin Absent In Court As VeryDarkMan Vows To Ensure Accountability

Nigerian activist Verydarkman (VDM) has taken to social media to expose Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry (CMDM) for dodging their scheduled court appearance.

The two have been embroiled in a legal battle since VDM filed a complaint against Fufeyin’s controversial miracle products, such as miracle soap, pool of bethesda water, perfume, spiritual shirt, and mustard seed, leading to a protest at NAFDAC’s Abuja office.

Fufeyin retaliated with a N1 billion lawsuit against VDM.

Advertisement

In a video update posted on his Instagram page on Friday, VDM accused Fufeyin of intentionally skipping court, citing a flimsy excuse of being out of the country.

READ MORE: Charly Boy Praises Dangote’s Innovative Approach To Fuel Refining

His legal team dissected the implications of Fufeyin’s absence, emphasizing that he cannot evade accountability.

VDM vowed to ensure that Fufeyin faces the music and sees the court case through to its conclusion.

Captioning the video, he wrote, “Oya oo make una see watin happen today for court on top 1billion naira lawsuit.”

Watch him speak below…