N77,000 NYSC Allowance: Tinubu Equipping Youths For National Development – Minister

Jamila Bio Ibrahim, Minister of Youth Development, says the increase in allowance for corps members aligns with the agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to give the best to the citizens.

According to her, Tinubu’s vision for Nigerian youths has always been clear, which is to improve their welfare.

Recall that the Federal Government increased the monthly allowance of members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) from ₦33,000 to ₦77,000, with effect from July 2024.

In a Thursday statement, the Minister of Youths stated that the increase in the allowance of corps members is a direct reflection of the commitment of her ministry’s effort to improve the welfare of youths in the country.

“The President’s vision for Nigerian youth has always been clear—he supports any initiative that improves their welfare and prospects. This allowance increase is a direct reflection of that commitment, and the Ministry is pleased that this has become a reality.

“The increase is not just a response to economic challenges; it is part of a strategic agenda to enhance the conditions of service for our youth, ensuring they are well-equipped to contribute to national development,” Ibrahim said.

She added that the allowance increase is just “one of many initiatives the Ministry of Youth Development will continue to pursue to improve the lives of youths.”