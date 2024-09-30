The air component of Operation Whirl Punch has destroyed a terrorist supply facility in the Yadi Forest in Kaduna State’s Giwa Local Government Area.

The base was reported to be owned by Kadade Gurgu, a close ally of the popular terrorist commander Dogo Guide.

In a statement issued on Sunday, NAF Deputy Director of Public Relations and Information, Group Captain Kabiru Ali, stated that the operation on Friday was carried out after information revealed a large number of terrorists in the region.

He said, “In continuation of its sustained intensive air operations against armed terrorists’ hideouts in Kaduna State and its environs, the Nigerian Air Force under the aegis of Operation Whirl Punch has destroyed the terrorist logistics base at Yadi Forest in Giwa LGA of Kaduna State. The operation was executed on Friday, September 27, 2024, following credible intelligence reports indicating a huge presence of terrorists and their weapons cache in the Yadi Forest.

“Intensive intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance confirmed the consistent presence of terrorists and their motorcycles at the location. Additional intelligence revealed that the logistics base belonged to the notorious terrorist kingpin Kadade Gurgu, a close ally of Digo Gide.

“Furthermore, available intelligence at the disposal of the NAF Air Component revealed that Kadage Gurgu has been providing shelter for notorious terrorist kingpins following the aggressive military operations in Sokoto and Zamfara State. ”

Ali stated that the aircraft successfully hit the terrorists’ logistics, which was engulfed in flames.

He said, “Accordingly, the Air Component dispatched an aircraft, supported by an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance platform, to attack the target. The target area initially appeared uninhabited. However, as the aircraft approached, some of the terrorists were seen emerging from under the shrubbery and running away from the area.

“Subsequently, the targets were engaged in recording successful hits on the logistics facility, which was engulfed in flames with thick black smoke. Reports from independent sources, including local informants around the general area, later confirmed that the logistics base was destroyed and scores of terrorists were killed as a result of the attack.”