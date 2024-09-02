NARD Suspends Warning Strike, To Review FG’s Intervention On Colleague, Family Members’ Kidnap In 3 Weeks

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its nationwide warning strike.

It also directed its members to resume work today.

NARD began a seven-day strike over the abduction of Ganiyat Popoola, a registrar in the department of ophthalmology at the National Eye Centre in Kaduna,

Popoola, was abducted on December 27, 2023, alongside her husband and nephew at the senior staff quarters of the medical facility.

While her husband was released in March after discussions with the abductors, Popoola and her nephew remain in captivity.

The Association had in July issued a two-week ultimatum to government over Popoola’s abduction.

Dele Abdullahi, NARD’s president, in a chat with Cable said discussions with the government had gone well.

“It was a seven-day warning strike so we have suspended it yesterday. The engagement with the federal government is currently going well and they have agreed to a line of actions.

“We will be meeting to review the progress the government has made in the next three weeks,” he said on Monday.

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) had expressed solidarity with the resident doctors on their strike.

The Union denounced Popoola’s abduction and called on the Federal Government and state authorities to mobilise security agencies to secure her release.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was also urged to implement advanced security measures to combat the rising threat of kidnapping, banditry, and organised crimes in the country.