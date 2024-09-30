Nasarawa Police Apprehend Ex-Convict For Stealing Three Motorcycles

The Nasarawa state police command has announced the arrest of an ex-convict, identified as Hussaini Mohammed, for allegedly stealing motorcycle in Keffi area of the state.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, disclosed that Mohammed, who was released from a correctional facility just a few months ago, was found in possession of the stolen items.

The statement reads: “Similarly, one Hussaini Mohammed, a resident behind stadium, Keffi, and an ex-convict who left the correctional facility a few months ago, was arrested by Police Operatives attached to Angwan Lambu Division, Keffi for motorcycle theft.

“During the investigation, three motorcycles suspected to be stolen items were recovered from the suspect as exhibits.”

Nansel added that the state Commissioner of Police, Umar Shehu Nadada, urged members of the public with cases of stolen motorcycles to visit Angwan Lambu Division at keffi with proof of ownership and lay claims to the items.

He also said that the suspect will face justice and called for continued cooperation between law enforcement and citizens to prevent further criminal activities.