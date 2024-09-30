Nasarawa: Woman Nabbe For Stealing 7-Day-Old Baby At Naming Ceremony

The Nasarawa State Police Command has detained a pregnant suspect for allegedly kidnapping a baby during a naming ceremony.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the command’s public relations officer, Ramhan Nansel, also announced that another suspect had been apprehended for stealing three motorcycles.

Mr Nansel wrote, “On 28/9/2024 at about 1830hrs, Police operatives attached to Keffi Division arrested one Khadija Aliyu ‘F’ for stealing a seven-day-old baby girl during naming ceremony in Keffi.

“The suspect, who has been claiming to be pregnant, attended a naming ceremony at Behind INEC office, keffi. While the event was ongoing, she sneaked into the house and stole the baby that was laid to sleep, carried the child behind her back, covered her with a veil and escaped before she was later arrested.”

According to the command’s spokesperson, the motorbike thief is an ex-convict, and the three stolen items were recovered from them.

“One Hussaini Mohammed, a resident of behind stadium, keffi, and an ex convict who left correctional facility a few months ago, was arrested by Police Operatives attached to Angwan Lambu Division, keffi for motorcycle theft.

“During the investigation, three motorcycles suspected to be stolen items were recovered from the suspect as exhibits,” he said.

He stated that the Commissioner of Police, Umar Shehu Nadada, has invited members of the public who have reported stolen motorcycles to approach the Angwan Lambu Division in Keffi with proof of ownership and make claims to the items.