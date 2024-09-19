NASS Budgets N100m For Polytechnic In Edo To Supply Motorcycles To Traders In Katsina, Bayelsa – BudgIT Reveals

BudgIT Nigeria, a civic organization that promotes transparency and discloses the futility of the national budget has raised awareness about the allocation for traders in certain States.

In a statement via X on Thursday, the non profit organisation decried how members of the National Assembly take up projects for their personal interest.

Advertisement

According to the organisation, the National Institute of Construction Technology and Management (NICTM), Uromi, Federal Polytechnic, Edo State is to renovate palaces and supply motorcycles to traders in Katsina and Bayelsa States with outrageous sums.

READ ALSO: NASS Budgets N300m For Poly In Edo To Construct, Renovate Palaces In Cross River – BudgIT

The post read: “Just look at this, Nigerians!

“A Federal Polytechnic (NICTM, @Admissions67005) in Edo has an allocation of N900 million to construct a road in Cross River. How na?

“The same Polytechnic is renovating traditional palaces for N300 million and supplying motorcycles to Katsina and Bayelsa traders for N100 million to ease the effect of subsidy removal.

“Nigerians, these insertions cannot continue.

Information Nigeria reports that using the hashtag, #TheBudgetisaMess, BudgIT on Tuesday alerted of many other projects running into several billions of Naira scattered across the country to be undertaken by the Federal Polytechnic in Edo State.